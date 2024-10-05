HOVERAir X1 The Perfect On-The-Go Partner for Cinematic Shots

Capture your summer adventures and make cinema-worthy memories with the new HOVERAir X1, the world’s first palm-sized autonomous drone designed specifically for hands-free aerial photography and videography.

Small and portable, the HOVERAir X1 is the perfect on-the-go partner, combining cutting-edge hardware and computer vision technology to fly, track, and record video automatically, without the need for a clunky controller or app.

Users simply launch the drone from their hand, and it follows them, capturing photos or video with a built-in camera.

Weighing just 125 grams it's lighter than your mobile phone. The sleek enclosed design means it's safe to fly around anyone and the foldable frame slips easily into pockets or handbags - even better it is simple to operate and anyone can use it!

With recording capabilities of 2.7K at 30 frames per second and boasting over five pre-programmed modes, users can simply set up a shot and with a press of a button the HOVERAir X1 will do the rest!

A series of intuitive flight paths allow the very best in aerial shots with a choice of cinematic modes such as; Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit and Hover, and Bird’s Eye with unique angles that once required manual control.

The HOVERAir X1 is able to navigate accurately and maintain stability indoors and outdoors without the need for GPS - providing seamless transitions between diverse environments and altitudes for content creation.

Users can also opt-in to the companion app which allows access to advanced flight modes, the ability to tweak flight parameters and edit and share content directly to social platforms. The HOVERAir X1 (RRP $749) is available from Noel Leeming stores nationwide.