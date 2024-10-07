Discover Holistic Wellness with Robyn Owen at Vital Balance - Beauty & Massage Therapy in Hamilton

We are excited to welcome Robyn Owen, owner of Vital Balance, a holistic beauty and massage therapy clinic, to NZ Business Connect’s network. With over 25 years of experience in massage therapy and three years as owner of Vital Balance, Robyn brings extensive knowledge of indigenous practices and a deep passion for wellness to her team.

Massage therapy has been used to help manage health conditions and enhance overall wellness for centuries. Vital Balance offers a range of specialised massages including mirimiri, oncology, pregnancy, therapeutic, functional, and detox massage therapies. These treatments are designed to support clients through stress management, illness recovery, and general wellbeing – perfect for those seeking balance and rejuvenation.

Robyn’s commitment to holistic health extends beyond massage. Her holistic skin therapy approach focuses on achieving healthy skin for males and females through internal and external adjustments, targeting skin concerns with topical treatments and gut health.

At Vital Balance, clients can also explore wellness therapies like breathwork, Reiki, and Rongoa healing, providing an immersive experience for mind, body, and soul. The clinic stands out for its emphasis on creating meaningful relationships with clients, allowing them time and space to fully benefit from their treatments.

A range of high-quality skincare products are available at the clinic from renowned brands such as Pure Fiji and Ultraceuticals, known for natural ingredients and luxurious spa-quality results. The team at Vital Balance can help select products to complement your treatments and support the maintenance of healthy, glowing skin long after your visit.

With core values of vitality, integrity, and authenticity, the team at Vital Balance continue to offer Hamilton a sanctuary for holistic wellbeing. Whether you’re seeking massage and skin therapies, alternative wellness therapies, or natural skin and body care products, Vital Balance can help. Contact Robyn Owen and discover how her clinic can support your health and beauty needs.

