Update: Man dies after Courtenay Place assault

WELLINGTON CITY

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch, Wellington Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB):

The investigation into a weekend assault on Courtenay Place in Wellington has become a homicide enquiry.

The victim of the Sunday morning assault, 21-year-old Luke Smith, died in hospital today surrounded by family after his life support was withdrawn overnight.

Luke and his parents had emigrated to New Zealand from South Africa earlier this year and settled in Upper Hutt.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to his family at this horrific time.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday 9 October, after which Luke’s family are planning to return him to South Africa for his funeral.

We are still working to determine exactly what happened.

Luke was assaulted about 3.15am on Sunday, at the bus stop outside the old Reading Cinema building.

Investigators are continuing to comb through evidence, and we need to speak with anyone who saw the incident and has yet to contact us.

In particular, Police are aware of two woman who were seated nearby and likely witnessed the incident and we urge them to come forward.

A number of others came to the assistance of Luke after the assault, and we would like to speak to these people also and obtain any video and still images people may have of the incident.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105 and use the reference number 241006/5414.

Police have also opened an online portal where anyone who has any relevant video footage or images can upload their material.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday and was bailed following his appearance in the Wellington District Court yesterday.

He is due to reappear in court on 21 October and further charges are possible.