Former NZ Medical Council member testifies on suppressing doctors' COVID concerns

Centrist.co.nz is set to release an exclusive report detailing the New Zealand Medical Council’s (MCNZ) actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report raises concerns about the Council's suppression of doctors who questioned the COVID-19 vaccine or pandemic policies.

It shows that doctors who raised issues around informed consent or suggested alternative approaches faced harsh sanctions, limiting the public's ability to receive fully informed advice from their healthcare professionals.

This occurred despite government ads assuring the public they could trust their doctors for unbiased information.

The report is based on insider testimony from Richard Aston, a former NZ Medical Council member, who reveals internal practices and describes a dismissive culture towards doctors raising concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report also outlines how the NZ Medical Council issued a “Guidance Statement” during the pandemic, directing doctors to promote the benefits of the COVID vaccine while downplaying risks.

This statement, now under judicial review, is the subject of legal scrutiny to determine if the Medical Council overstepped its authority.

Portions of Aston’s testimony, presented in open court, form the basis of this report.

Quotes from Richard Aston’s testimony include:

“The culture change was unreal and disturbing.”

“The Chair [of the Medical Council] would introduce these COVID items with, ‘Here we go—it’s flat earth time, get your tin foil hats on—we’ve got another anti-vaxxer in front of us,’ or, ‘The Vitamin C brigade has arrived.’”

“With the exception of my contributions (and occasional support from one or two others), there was no engagement by the other members of MCNZ with the principles of informed consent, the doctors' Code of Ethics, or Human Rights more generally.”

Public Disclosure

Centrist.co.nz has supported the public dissemination of the lawsuit's key details discussed in this report, as part of its mission to promote transparency and accountability within New Zealand’s institutions.