Discover the Magic of Cruising with Champion Travel, IATA Accredited Travel Agency, Hawke's Bay

Cruising offers a unique way to travel, blending the excitement of discovering new places with the luxury of world-class amenities. Champion Travel, under the expert guidance of Maxwell Burns, provides an array of cruise options to suit every traveller's dream, from river cruises that glide through Europe’s most scenic regions to ocean voyages exploring remote shores.

For travellers who enjoy a slower pace and cultural immersion, river cruises are an ideal option. These cruises allow passengers to navigate famous rivers such as the Danube or Rhine, stopping at charming towns and historic cities along the way. The experience of stepping off the ship into local markets, exploring centuries-old architecture, and enjoying local cuisine gives river cruises a perfect balance of comfort and adventure. Passengers can enjoy breathtaking views while experiencing some of the world's most culturally rich destinations.

For those seeking a grander scale of exploration, ocean cruises offer the chance to visit multiple countries or islands in one journey. Whether sailing through the Mediterranean, exploring the Caribbean, or venturing through the Pacific, ocean cruises offer a diverse itinerary filled with adventures. Onboard, travellers can enjoy world-class entertainment, dining, and spa treatments, ensuring their time at sea is as luxurious as their time ashore.

Closer to home, Champion Travel also offers fantastic cruise options for those who prefer exploring New Zealand’s stunning coastline or the neighbouring Pacific islands. These cruises are perfect for discovering hidden coves, beautiful beaches, and vibrant coastal towns, all within the comfort of a luxurious ship.

Maxwell Burns at Champion Travel ensures each cruise experience is tailored to the traveller’s desires. With Champion Travel’s expertise, you can be assured that your cruise will be a seamless, memorable journey from start to finish, tailored to exceed your expectations. Contact them today to explore your options!

