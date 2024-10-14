Leading Hamilton Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram: Nutrients and Minerals in Spring Grass and How Pasture and Soil Testing Can Optimise Horse and Stock Health

One of New Zealand's leading soil scientists Dr Gordon Rajendram emphasises the importance of understanding the nutrient balance in spring grass and the impact it can have on the health of horses and stock. Spring brings a surge in pasture growth, creating a nutrient-rich food source for grazing animals. However, this rapid growth often results in an imbalance of key nutrients, which can negatively affect animal health. Dr Rajendram’s solution is to carry out thorough pasture and soil tests to ensure the correct products are applied to the land, decreasing inefficiencies and maximising the benefits of spring grass.

Spring grass is typically high in carbohydrates, particularly sugars and fructans, which provide quick energy to horses and stock. While beneficial, Dr Rajendram warns that excessive sugar intake can lead to problems like laminitis in horses and metabolic disorders in livestock. Additionally, the grass is often rich in minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and potassium, which support bone strength and muscle function. However, the high potassium content can interfere with the absorption of magnesium, a crucial mineral for preventing conditions like grass tetany in cattle.

One of the key concerns Dr Rajendram identifies is the deficiency of magnesium in spring pastures, which can lead to health issues like muscle tremors, stiffness, and poor performance in both horses and stock. To counter this, he recommends pasture and soil testing as a vital step to understanding the specific nutrient composition of the pasture. Pasture and soil tests allow for targeted application of the right products, ensuring magnesium and other essential minerals are present in appropriate amounts.

Dr Gordon Rajendram explains that by conducting sasture and soil tests and applying the correct fertilisers, farmers and horse owners can optimise the nutrient profile of their pasture. This proactive approach ensures that grazing animals receive balanced nutrition, reducing the risk of health issues and enhancing overall wellbeing during the spring months.

For more information, please contact:

Contact Dr Gordon Rajendram

021 466077

rajendram@xtra.co.nz

www.gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz

Contact Media PA

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz