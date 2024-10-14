Your Tauranga Insurance Specialist – Diana McIntyre from Rapson, Loans, Finance & Insurance

We are excited to introduce Diana McIntyre, one of the newest member of NZ Business Connect’s network and an experienced insurance specialist committed to creating better futures for individuals and businesses alike. With a strong belief that while nobody really wants insurance, we all need it, Diana is here to find the coverage that works best for your unique situation.

Working with Rapson, Loans, Finance & Insurance, a trusted name in financial and insurance services, Diana is based in Tauranga and serves clients across the region. Diana is proud to work alongside an organisation that truly understands the importance of comprehensive insurance coverage.

Diana’s extensive expertise covers a range of personal and business insurance options, including life insurance, mortgage protection, income protection, and health insurance. She also specialises in more specific coverages like trauma cover, total permanent disability (TPD) insurance, and key person cover for businesses. Diana simplifies the complexities of insurance, offering guidance in an easy-to-understand manner and ensuring you know exactly what you’re getting.

Having faced vulnerable times, Diana knows how overwhelming life’s uncertainties can be. Her personal experiences and professional knowledge allow her to identify blind spots you might not even know exist. Whether you’re a business owner or an individual, Diana’s straightforward, results-driven approach ensures you’re fully prepared for life’s unexpected turns.

With a mission to provide honest, transparent, and relatable advice, know that if the time comes for you to make a claim, Diana will guide you every step of the way. Don’t wait until it’s too late to protect your most vulnerable assets – whether it’s your health, income, or business. Contact Diana McIntyre today for expert insurance advice and peace of mind.

Contact Diana McIntyre at Rapson, Loans, Finance & Insurance

07 577 1209

021 888 090

diana@rapson.co.nz

https://rapson.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz