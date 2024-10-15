Five people rescued in three separate incidents on Mt Taranaki

TARANAKI

Police are reminding anyone planning an adventure outdoors to plan for the worst, after a busy weekend rescuing five people on Mount Taranaki.

The first call for help came about 4am on Saturday, when Police were notified of three people stuck on the mountain at an altitude of 2300 metres.

“Time was of the essence to reach them as the temperature was in the negatives with wind gusts of 40-50kmh,” Sergeant Wade Callander said.

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter assisted the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team in reaching the trio.

One person had hypothermia and all three were assisted in walking to a nearby lodge, where Taranaki Search and Rescue was waiting to transport the party down the mountain to get medical attention.

About 12pm, while that rescue was unfolding, Police were alerted to a personal locator beacon activation near the summit of the mountain.

“We established one person had taken a 250-metre-long fall, resulting in a leg injury.”

With teams from Taranaki Search and Rescue and Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue still involved in the first incident, teams from Whanganui/National Park Search and Rescue and the Ruapehu Alpine Cliff Rescue were called to assist with the second.

The Ruapehu Alpine Cliff Rescue team was able to extract the person, who was flown by helicopter to a nearby lodge.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter then transported the person to hospital for treatment for their leg injury.

“As the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team were coming down the mountain from the second incident, they came across another member of the public in distress. They were underprepared for their intended route, and the team helped them walk down the mountain,” Sergeant Callander said.

“Although we are pleased to have pleased to have provided a fast and swift response to help these five people get back home and safe, these incidents are a reminder to the public that the mountain is a dangerous place.”

Climbing on Mount Taranaki requires experience, knowledge, and properly fitted and correct equipment.

“Even the most experienced people can get caught up in situations where they need assistance.”

Any day trip has the potential to turn into an overnight situation and those wanting to go on an alpine climb need to consider if they have the right equipment to keep them safe if something happens, Sergeant Callander says.

To ensure your safety, make sure to consider the following precautions:

Choose the right trip for you - Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it.

Understand the weather - It can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.

Pack warm clothes and extra food - Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out.

Share your plans and take ways to get help - Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life.

Take care of yourself and each other - Eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

Distress beacons can be hired for as little as $10 from many Department of Conservation Visitor Centres and outdoor tramping and hunting stores.

If you have purchased a beacon, make sure you register it at beacons.org.nz.

For more information on outdoor safety, helpful free resources and videos, head to Know Before You Go - AdventureSmart - NZ Search & Rescue Council | AdventureSmart