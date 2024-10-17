Treat Your Team to a Relaxing Retreat at Auckland's Bethells Beach Cottages

By Fiona Stephen

Looking for a refreshing way to reward your hardworking team this season? Bethells Beach Cottages, nestled along the beautiful West Coast, provides the perfect setting for a corporate retreat. Whether you’re hosting a team-building getaway or simply treating your team to a well-earned break, these secluded cottages offer a peaceful space to unwind and reconnect.

Start the retreat with a morning yoga session on the beach, where the calming sound of the ocean helps your team relax. For those who enjoy the outdoors, an energising swim or surf at Bethells Beach or nearby O’Neills Beach is a great way to start the day, with local surf lifesavers ensuring safety.

The spacious grounds at Bethells Beach Cottages encourage both bonding and relaxation. Your team can enjoy lawn games such as petanque, chess, and croquet, providing a fun and laid-back atmosphere to connect in a casual setting.

When it’s time to unwind, your staff can soak in the luxurious Scandinavian hot tub, or for more privacy, hire the portable Kiwi hot tub on your deck, surrounded by beautiful gardens. It’s the perfect way to release tension while enjoying the fresh sea breeze.

According to Trude, owner of Bethells Beach Cottages, “We love seeing people leave feeling more connected, refreshed, and ready to take on new challenges. Our peaceful setting really helps guests switch off from the hustle and bustle of work life.”

For a more immersive experience, consider a digital detox during your retreat. The natural surroundings provide an ideal environment for your team to disconnect and recharge, leaving them ready to return to work with a renewed sense of focus.

With stunning views, comfortable accommodation, and a range of activities, it’s the perfect destination for corporate groups seeking both relaxation and team bonding. Reward your staff with a memorable experience at Bethells Beach Cottages. Book your group retreat today!

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

Contact Phillip Quay

Media PA

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz