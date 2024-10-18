Experience Spring in Full Bloom with Cardrona Horse Treks and 4x4 ATVs: A Perfect Time for Work Events

Spring has truly arrived in the Cardrona Valley, transforming the landscape into a vibrant display of greenery, blossoms, and the hum of honeybees. It’s a special time of year for Cardrona Horse Treks and 4x4 ATVs, with the added beauty of lambing and calving season creating a unique and memorable backdrop for their tours.

Kel, the owner, captures the charm of the season: “Yes, it is certainly very ‘springy’ now! Cardrona Valley is becoming greener by the day, beautiful blossoms are out, and the honeybee hives are beginning to buzz.” This stunning natural setting enhances the experience, whether guests choose to explore the valley on horseback or by quad bike or ATV.

During the tours, care is taken around the new mothers and their babies. “Lambing and calving season has just begun here on the farm, so it’s a very special time of year. We need to be extra careful and go quietly past the new mums and babies while on tour with the horses and quad bikes. Sometimes we’ll stop a tour and wait for a mother to help her new baby to its feet to follow her safely away,” Kel explains. These peaceful moments make the tours a truly special way to witness the rhythms of farm life.

For those looking for an unforgettable spring adventure, Cardrona Horse Treks and 4x4 ATVs offers both individual and group tours, making it the perfect activity for families, friends, or even workmates. Whether you’re after the calm of a horseback trek or the thrill of a 4x4 ride, Cardrona provides an ideal setting for a spring outing.

If you’re planning a group adventure off the beaten track or simply want to enjoy the beauty of the season, Cardrona Horse Treks and 4x4 ATVs is ready to offer an experience you won’t forget. Get in touch to book your tour today!

Contact Experience The Cardrona

+64 3 443 1228

info@thecardrona.co.nz

https://thecardrona.co.nz/



