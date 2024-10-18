5 Ways to Make Your Pacific Holiday Count: A Holiday with Purpose

Planning your Pacific holiday and eager to make a meaningful impact? At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, you can immerse yourself in unforgettable experiences that positively affect the local environment and culture. They’ve curated five regenerative activities designed to enrich your stay while supporting sustainable tourism in the Cook Islands.

1 Marine Conservation Snorkelling Tours

Discover the stunning coral reefs of the Cook Islands on eco-friendly snorkelling tours focused on marine conservation. These tours allow you to explore the underwater world while supporting efforts to protect fragile ecosystems. Explore Pacific Resort Aitutaki’s Aquatic Eco Trail, a self-guided snorkelling and educational tour of the lagoon’s marine environment.

2 Enjoy a Traditional Umu Cultural Night

Experience the traditional Cook Islands umu cooking at the Umu Cultural Night, where local warriors demonstrate this ancient practice through chants and dance. Enjoy a feast cooked in an underground oven, with live music and cultural performances adding to the atmosphere. For more details visit the Umu Experience page.

3 Contribute to Coral Restoration at Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Leave a lasting impact at Pacific Resort Aitutaki by joining the coral restoration project in Aitutaki Lagoon. Guests can plant coral fragments and help regenerate the reef while contributing to the resort’s regenerative tourism efforts. Track your coral’s growth and explore the work of Te Ara o te Akau Inc, which is dedicated to reforestation and coral restoration in the Cook Islands. Learn more about our coral restoration project and Te Ara o te Akau’s initiatives here.

4 Learn Traditional Arts and Crafts

The Rarotonga Arts & Crafts Private Tour takes you on an immersive journey to meet local artisans, visiting workshops and factories like the Rito coconut oil factory, Koteka Winery, Cooks Lager Brewery, master carver Mike Tavioni’s gallery, and the Circle Cook Islands shop. This tour supports the preservation of traditional arts, such as weaving and carving, while also promoting upcycled fashion. Find out more here.

5 Take an Adventure with Land Conservation Hikes

Experience a guided hike through the breath-taking landscapes of the Cook Islands and participate in conservation efforts like native species replanting and invasive species removal. Tours with Maunga Tours and Tumutoa Tours offer you the chance to connect with nature while contributing to the islands’ ecosystem conservation.

Discover more about Pacific Resort Hotel Group’s commitment to sustainability by exploring our Sustainability Hub. Learn how they are minimising their environmental impact and fostering positive cultural exchanges during your stay.

For additional ways to travel with purpose, check out Cook Islands Tourism’s regenerative activities here and discover how you can make a difference during your Pacific holiday.

