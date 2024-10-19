Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady over the week. The inflation rate came out at 2.2% which underpinned the lowering of the OCR. Everyone is looking for an improvement before Christmas. Brent Crude fell to around $73/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. Nothing to comment on.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady and there is good demand for most red meats from all our trading partners. Lamb prices are up but still too low as they need to be around $9.00 to provide reasonable returns to the farmers.

Dairy Prices. The g/DT eased by 0.3% with WMP steady. The slight drop will have no effect on the current season predictions. - Jim Findlay visit our website http://www.agsafe.co.nz