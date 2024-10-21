Brad Builds Minden Developments into Tauranga's Premier Residential Construction Company

We are excited to share that Minden Developments founder Brad, is the newest member of NZ Business Connect’s network. Based in Tauranga, Brad has built Minden Developments from the ground up, driven by deep personal inspiration. After losing his father at a young age, Brad learned resilience and ambition, which have fueled his vision to make a meaningful impact in the building industry.

With over a decade of experience in high-end residential builds, Brad brings expertise and professionalism to every project. Minden Developments offers a range of residential construction services, including new builds, renovations, project management, and outdoor living area construction. Brad’s dedication to providing exceptional service and creating a positive experience sets Minden Developments apart as a reliable construction company in the Tauranga region.

Minden Developments is committed to working with a diverse range of clients, from savvy investors and developers to families building their dream homes. Brad’s focus on delivering projects on time and within budget ensures that clients receive the best results every time.

At Minden Developments, the emphasis on open communication and dependability is key. Brad’s drive to continually upskill and lead by example, alongside his experience as a Licensed Building Practitioner, allows him to offer a personal touch that resonates with clients.

As Brad continues to grow his business, he remains committed to his vision of building quality homes that reflect his values and client needs in honour of his late father. We look forward to seeing Minden Developments thrive and the valuable connections Brad will build within our network.

Contact Brad at Minden Developments

021 082 10011

brad@mindendevelopments.co.nz

www.mindendevelopments.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz