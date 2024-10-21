Host the Ultimate Corporate Festive Event at Great Spice Otumoetai Award Winning Tandoori Indian Restaurant and Bar

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz

As the festive season approaches, businesses are seeking the perfect venue to host unforgettable corporate events. Great Spice Otumoetai offers an ideal setting for both in-house celebrations and outdoor catering, tailored to meet your company’s specific needs.

For smaller, more intimate gatherings, Great Spice’s in-house service provides a welcoming and professional environment. The restaurant’s warm ambience, combined with a personal touch, sets the stage for a corporate event that feels both elegant and celebratory. The attentive staff ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for you and your guests, taking care of every detail from start to finish.

Great Spice is renowned for its authentic Indian cuisine, offering a variety of traditional dishes such as butter chicken, lamb rogan josh, and a wide selection of vegetarian options. Their talented chefs are also able to create custom menus, ensuring that all tastes and dietary requirements are catered for. This flexibility makes Great Spice a popular choice for festive events, where you can enjoy dishes specially crafted for the holiday season.

If you’re hosting a larger event off-site, Great Spice’s outdoor catering service is the perfect solution. Offering the same high-quality food and service as their in-house dining, their catering team can manage events in a variety of locations, from offices and conference centres to outdoor spaces. Their experienced team will handle every aspect, ensuring your event runs smoothly, leaving you to enjoy time with your colleagues.

With a strong focus on flexibility and customisation, Great Spice Otumoetai is committed to helping you host an event that perfectly matches your company’s needs. Whether it’s a casual lunch or a more formal evening affair, their in-house and outdoor catering services guarantee a successful and memorable festive celebration.

Book your corporate event at Great Spice Otumoetai today!

Contact Great Spice:

07-570 2244

info@greatspicetauranga.co.nz

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/GreatSpice

https://www.linkedin.com/company/great-spice-restaurant-tauranga/

Contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz