AgSafe Promotes Quad-Bike Safety at Clued-Up Kids Program in Nelson

AgSafe recently took part in the Clued-Up Kids program, a hands-on safety initiative designed to educate children aged 9 to 11 on essential safety skills. The event, organised by the Nelson-Marlborough District Health Board and sponsored by local Rotary and Lions Clubs, saw over 600 children from across the region participating in interactive safety stations.

This program is part of a broader safety effort led by the Marlborough Child Safety Group, which was formed in 2005. The group is comprised of local safety agencies including AgSafe, Civil Defence, and the New Zealand Police. By pooling their expertise, these agencies ensure that safety messages are clear, consistent, and effectively delivered to children through initiatives like Clued-Up Kids.

AgSafe’s focus was on quad-bike safety, a particularly important topic in rural areas. James Findlay from AgSafe explained, “AgSafe’s presentation was about quad-bike safety, as the manufacturers’ recommendations are that they are not to be ridden by people under 16 years of age, and they are not made to carry passengers”. Over 60% of the kids had either ridden a quad-bike or been a passenger on one.” Despite the clear safety guidelines, many children admitted to riding or being passengers on adult-sized quad-bikes.

The session highlighted the risks associated with not following safety guidelines. Quad bikes are useful vehicles in rural settings, but they can pose serious dangers when used incorrectly. AgSafe’s key message was simple: children under 16 should not ride adult-sized quad-bikes, and these vehicles are not designed to carry passengers.

The Clued-Up Kids program takes a multi-agency approach, with each organisation contributing to the overall safety education. Through real-life role-play scenarios, children learn vital skills to navigate potential hazards. The program has proven to be a success, providing children with the tools they need to stay safe in a variety of situations, including those involving quad bikes.

AgSafe’s participation in the event reinforces its commitment to child safety, particularly in rural areas where quad-bike use is common. The hands-on, experiential learning approach ensures that the safety messages stick with the children, empowering them to make safer choices as they grow more independent.

