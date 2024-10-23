Better information needed to help reduce inequities in student achievement, Auditor-General says

The Ministry of Education (the Ministry) needs to collect better information and to improve its understanding of educational inequities, says the Auditor-General in a new report.

In international proficiency studies, New Zealand students continue to perform similarly to, or better than, their peers in other OECD countries. However, research also shows persistent differences in achievement between New Zealand students from higher socioeconomic groups and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

These differences are more pronounced in New Zealand than they are in many other countries. Narrowing these gaps is key to improving equity in educational outcomes. Improving equity means that each student’s educational outcomes reflect their abilities rather than circumstances outside their control.

“To support equitable educational outcomes, all parts of the education system need to understand in detail the inequities that exist. They also need to know what factors influence the achievement and progress of students affected by these inequities. This is essential for schools to help those students who most need support,” says Auditor-General John Ryan.

A well-educated population has enormous personal, societal, and economic benefits. Because of this, New Zealand invests significant public resources in primary and secondary education. In 2023/24, primary and secondary education received about $8.5 billion of public funding. It is important that this money is well targeted and helps students to meet their potential.

The Auditor-General’s staff looked at whether the Ministry’s approach to promoting equitable educational outcomes in Years 1-13 is informed by comprehensive, current, reliable, and relevant information.

“There are gaps in the Ministry’s information about student achievement and progress, particularly in Years 1 to 10,” says Mr Ryan. “There is no comprehensive and authoritative summary of student achievement and progress in New Zealand.”

The audit found that the Ministry has a general understanding of some significant factors that affect students’ achievement and progress. For example, the Ministry knows that many students not meeting achievement and progress expectations are from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. Many of those students are Māori or Pacific students, or students with disabilities.

“The Ministry has used this knowledge to develop initiatives aimed at supporting more equitable outcomes,” John Ryan says. “However, the Ministry’s knowledge of the factors that affect students’ achievement and progress is not detailed enough to ensure that all initiatives are well targeted. For example, the Ministry does not know enough about why some students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are able to achieve to their potential while other students in those circumstances struggle.”

The Ministry recognises that there are gaps in its information about student achievement and progress, including for students in Māori-medium education in Years 1-10, students with additional learning needs, and about the abilities of students when they start school.

“The Ministry needs to work closely with schools and others in the education system to develop a plan for collecting more in-depth information about where inequities are occurring and the factors that affect student achievement and progress,” says Mr Ryan. “The Ministry also needs a more systematic approach to evaluating its initiatives to ensure these are working as effectively as possible.”

The Auditor-General acknowledges that some factors that affect student achievement, for example poverty, are outside the direct control of the Ministry, and a much wider response from the public sector is needed to address these challenges.

The Ministry already has work underway to address some of the Auditor-General’s findings and five recommendations.