The Ban on Rental Bidding in New Zealand

New Zealand was one of the first countries to outlaw rental bidding, a practice where landlords encourage prospective tenants to offer higher rents than advertised. This ban was implemented to prevent artificial rent inflation and promote fairness in the rental market.

Since the ban, tenants have reported less stress and time-wasting when searching for rentals, as they are no longer confronted with hidden bidding wars. However, concerns remain about the effectiveness of similar bans in other countries, such as Australia and the UK, where high rental costs persist.

