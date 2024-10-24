Tribunal Delays and Landlord Protection
Thursday 24 October 2024, 3:41PM
By News Online
Tribunal hearing delays in New Zealand are currently impacting landlords, with wait times of 4-6 weeks or more. Crockers recommends landlords review their insurance and consider additional protection measures, such as their Tenant Debt Guarantee plan. This plan provides up to $3,000 in coverage for unpaid rent, damages, and other costs associated with tenant debt.
