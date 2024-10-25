​Great Flavours Of India Restaurant now in Rototuna North

HAMILTON

Hamilton, New Zealand — October 2024 — Great Flavours of India, located in Rototuna North’s Horsham Village, is the go-to Indian restaurant in Hamilton, offering locals a taste of traditional Indian dishes packed with rich, authentic flavours. For over a decade, the restaurant has delighted diners with its extensive menu, ranging from creamy Butter Chicken to the highly recommended Fish Amritsari.

Known for its high-quality service and fresh ingredients, the restaurant has earned glowing reviews. One diner shared, “The best Indian restaurant in Hamilton! The flavours are amazing, and the portions are generous.” Another reviewer echoed this sentiment, stating, “Every dish bursts with flavour, and the Fish Amritsari is a must-try!”

Great Flavours of India offers dine-in, takeaway, and delivery options, ensuring that whether you want to enjoy a meal at the restaurant or at home, they have you covered. Customers especially appreciate the convenience of their online ordering system for Indian takeaway in Hamilton. “It’s so easy to order online, and the food arrives fresh and hot every time,” one customer noted.

Whether you’re planning a family dinner or need catering for a special event, Great Flavours of India provides an inviting atmosphere perfect for any occasion. “Whenever we have guests from out of town, we take them here. The food is authentic, and it never disappoints,” said a loyal customer.

To experience the best Indian restaurant in Rototuna, visit Great Flavours of India or explore their online ordering platform for quick and convenient takeaway options.

About Great Flavours of India

