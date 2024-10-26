Commercial jet boat driver sentenced for operating dangerously on a popular South Island river

QUEENSTOWN

The need for commercial jet boat operators to have a safety first approach to the routes they take has been highlighted in the prosecution of a driver.

Today, Patrick Perkins was sentenced in the District Court at Queenstown following a guilty plea for operating a jet boat in a manner which caused unnecessary danger or risk to other persons or property under section 65 of the Maritime Transport Act 1994.

The charge related to an incident on 30 December, 2022 when Mr Perkins’s jet boat collided with a recreational jet boat on the Clutha River during a commercial run with four passengers on-board. Mr Perkins was the sole director and driver for Go Jets Wanaka Ltd.

Recreational users of the Clutha are many and varied, from rafts of all types, tyre tubes, kayakers, bathers and recreational jet boaters. The river is close to a large population and easily accessed by all, meaning collisions like this can have devastating outcomes.

Investigation’s Manager at Maritime NZ, John Maxwell says experts views are that the Clutha is generally not a difficult river to boat.

"It is predominately a wide deep river with a fast current. It has pressure waves which are best avoided for reasons of passenger comfort and safety, however these hazards can easily be navigated around," he says.

Like all rivers in New Zealand, skippers must keep right, if going upstream must give way to vessels coming downstream. In addition, skippers must operate vessels in a manner that is safe and will avoid collision should the risk of collision arise.

In this case, the driver of the recreational jet boat had spent most of the day parked up downstream to an island in the middle of the river fishing. A spot he regularly went to.

As the commercial jet boat with four passengers on-board approached the island, where the recreational vessel was waiting, it cut across the river to do a close pass of a rock just downstream of the island.

"Due to the line, Mr Perkins was unable to see the recreational craft at the head of the island. Despite attempting to take action to avoid collision, the commercial boat struck the recreational craft at about 65 kilometres an hour.

Fortunately the driver of the recreational jet boat survived, however, he suffered significant injuries and was in hospital for a prolonged period.

"This incident is a strong reminder to everyone driving jet boats, commercial and recreational, to understand their surroundings, to drive safe lines and to open up corners to ensure visibility. The consequences of failing to do so can be catastrophic for all involved.

"Everyone deserves to come home safe from a day out on the water," John Maxwell says.

Sentencing notes:

Mr Perkins and convicted and sentenced for one charge under s 65(1) of the Maritime Transport Act 1994.

The total sentence of $51,727.41:

- Fine: $4,950 (starting point of $9,000 reduced by 45 per cent to allow for early guilty plea, remorse, payment of reparation and good character).

- Total reparation of $46,777.41 (which had been paid by Mr Perkins ahead of sentencing).

