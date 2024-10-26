Ready to Renovate? Here's What Every NZ Homeowner Should Know in 2024

Home Renovations in NZ: What You Need to Know in 2024

If you're considering a home renovation this year, there are some essential trends and market changes that can make a real difference to your planning. With rising costs, sustainability on the rise, and a strong interest in wellness-focused spaces, let’s dive into what’s trending—and what might help your budget stretch further!

1. Factor in Rising Costs & Focus on Impactful Changes

In 2024, the price tag on renovations remains high, with global supply chain issues and local inflation keeping prices up. According to NZ experts, many Kiwis are rethinking their plans by opting for smaller, high-impact upgrades. This could mean remodeling a kitchen or bathroom instead of a full extension, which One Roof suggests is a way to balance cost with impact​.

2. Embrace Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Options

Sustainability is no longer just a trend—it’s a priority. Eco-friendly materials, like bamboo flooring and recycled glass countertops, are huge this year. The NZ Herald reports that more homeowners are also choosing low-VOC paints and energy-efficient upgrades to reduce their carbon footprint while cutting utility costs​.

3. Wellness is at the Heart of Modern Renovations

More and more homeowners are creating spaces that support mental and physical well-being. From home gyms to spa-like bathrooms, NZ homeowners are making their homes feel like a personal retreat. As Stuff puts it, “people are increasingly looking to create homes that don’t just look good but feel good to live in"​

4. Maximize Your Space with Multi-Functional Rooms

We’re seeing a continued trend towards versatile spaces—think home offices that double as guest rooms or open-plan living areas that blur the line between inside and outside. This shift toward adaptable, multi-use rooms reflects our changing lifestyles, with many of us working remotely. According to The Spinoff, homeowners are designing spaces that can transition from work to play seamlessly​.

5. Smart Home Tech is a Smart Investment

Smart home features, like energy-saving thermostats and security systems, are becoming standard in NZ renovations. Not only do these additions boost convenience and energy savings, but they’re also a big selling point for future buyers, according to Radio New Zealand​.



6. Outdoor Living Spaces are in High Demand

NZ’s love for outdoor living continues to grow, with more homeowners investing in decks, outdoor kitchens, and fire pits. Stuff highlights that these additions create cozy, year-round spaces for entertaining or relaxing. Adding elements like sliding doors or continuous flooring between indoor and outdoor areas can make these spaces feel like a seamless extension of the home​.

Thinking about starting your renovation project in Auckland? Check out the Renovation Auckland Guide for detailed tips on budgeting, required permits, and professional advice.

Approaching renovations in New Zealand with these market realities in mind helps homeowners maximize their investments and create spaces that cater to current lifestyles. For those considering projects in Auckland, consult the Renovation Auckland Guide for insights on budgeting, permits, and hiring the right professionals. By staying informed of trends and planning renovations strategically, homeowners can enhance their homes and add value even in a challenging market.

With these insights, you’ll be better equipped to navigate your renovation in a way that’s cost-effective, stylish, and suited to New Zealand’s current market!