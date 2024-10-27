Police seek witnesses after establishing bus murder victim, suspect likely knew each other

AUCKLAND

Please attribute to Auckland City Relieving District Crime Manager, Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson:

Police investigating the murder of a woman on an Auckland bus on Wednesday are working to establish the victim’s movements on the day she died and seeking the public’s help.

Police continue to establish the victim’s movement’s and now believe she may have known the man charged with her murder.

Ongoing enquiries have included reviewing a range of CCTV footage in the Panmure and Onehunga area between 8.30am and 1.30pm on Wednesday 23 October 2024 , which show the victim with a man at several points throughout the day.

Police continue to establish their movements through that area.

We want to hear from anyone who was in the following areas and times, and may have information to share:

• Outside Woolworths Onehunga, about 8.30am;

• Boarding a bus on Church Street, Onehunga at about 9am and disembarking at 9.30am at a bus stop on Tripoli Road, Panmure;

• Between 1.30pm and 2pm, in the Panmure township and it’s bus station;

• About 2pm, boarding the No.74 Bus at the Panmure Bus Station.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the victim and the man wearing a:

• baseball cap with Niue written across the front;

• A zip-up camo coloured hooded sweatshirt;

• A light coloured pants and white shoes;

• Carrying a black backpack.



The victim was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, light coloured shorts, black shoes and carrying a black satchel.



Information can be provided to Police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105.



Please use reference number 241023/8926.