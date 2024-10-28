Westpac NZ Online Banking Outage Enters Sixth Day for Overseas Customers

Westpac New Zealand's online banking platforms remain inaccessible to customers outside the country, marking nearly six days since the disruption began on Wednesday.

The major bank's digital services, including Westpac One and Business Online, continue to be unavailable to customers attempting to log in from overseas locations. Users abroad receive an "Access Denied" message stating they "don't have permission to access" the bank's online platform.

Westpac NZ has provided limited information about the cause of the disruption, stating only that they are "working to resolve this with urgency." The bank confirms that other services, including ATM withdrawals and card payments, remain operational.

Affected customers requiring urgent assistance with account transfers are being directed to contact the bank's international helpline.

Westpac NZ has not provided an estimated timeline for service restoration. The bank serves approximately 1.3 million customers across New Zealand, though the number of affected overseas users remains unclear.