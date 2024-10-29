Gang related funeral, Hutt Valley and Porirua

PORIRUA

Police will be monitoring a gang related funeral in the Hutt Valley and Porirua today, Tuesday 29 October.

The funeral is due to take place in Lower Hutt this morning, with a procession to Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Porirua.

Hutt Valley Prevention Manager Inspector Shaun Lingard says: “Police have had a visible presence in Lower Hutt overnight and will monitor the funeral procession out to Whenua Tapu today.”



Unlawful activity will not be tolerated and any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.”



There is likely to be some traffic disruption in the late morning in Lower Hutt, particularly around Moera, and in the early afternoon in Porirua including SH 58.

Motorists should expect some temporary disruption and should plan accordingly.”



If you are concerned about your safety, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.



To report, or send in any footage of the unlawful behaviour, we encourage you to file a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org