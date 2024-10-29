Robert Harris Ruakura Brews the Best Coffee Experience in Hamilton

We are thrilled to announce Shammy and his wife Sim, proud owners of Robert Harris Ruakura, as the newest members of NZ Business Connect’s network. Since opening their doors in July 2023, Shammy and Sim have brought their passion for the best coffee, exceptional customer service, and top-quality food to the local community. Located at the Ruakura off-ramp from the Waikato Expressway, their café offers a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for your next mid-week pick me up or weekend family brunch.

Born and bred in New Zealand, Robert Harris has been brewing exceptional coffee for over 70 years. Known for its quality and consistency, Robert Harris has perfected its craft, making each cup a masterpiece. At Robert Harris Ruakura, Shammy and Sim proudly carry this legacy forward, offering a range of freshly roasted coffee and top-quality food, making it a go-to spot for coffee enthusiasts.

With four years of business and barista experience, Shammy and Sim have quickly earned a reputation for going above and beyond for their customers. Their commitment to quality extends beyond the coffee cup. At Robert Harris Ruakura, you can expect a diverse menu crafted with care and attention, served by a team that takes pride in delivering the best food and creating an enjoyable dining experience.

The mission at Robert Harris is simple: to spread the love of coffee and offer Kiwis nothing but the best. Their dedication to craftsmanship, care, and simplicity shines through in every cup. Shammy and Sim are committed to delivering the best customer service, a value that earned them the Ambassador of the Year 2024 title. Whether a business meeting or a casual catch-up, their café provides the perfect setting for every occasion.

Shammy, Sim, and their team are excited to welcome you to their café, where coffee craftsmanship and Kiwi pride come together to create an unforgettable experience. We look forward to witnessing Shammy and Sim’s continued growth with the NZ Business Connect network.

Contact Robert Harris Ruakura

07 595 0133

ruakura@rhcafe.co.nz

robertharris.co.nz/cafe/robert-harris-ruakura/

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz