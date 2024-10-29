Host Your End-of-Year Corporate Team Gathering at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, Top Auckland Accommodation

As the year draws to a close, it's the perfect time to celebrate achievements, reconnect with colleagues, and look forward to new opportunities. Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites Auckland offers a fantastic venue for your end-of-year team gatherings, providing corporate spaces that are designed to accommodate a variety of business needs while ensuring a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Our modern, well-equipped conference rooms are ideal for groups of all sizes, whether you're planning an intimate team celebration or a larger company event. With a focus on comfort and functionality, our spaces are fitted with the latest technology, including high-speed Wi-Fi and audiovisual equipment, to ensure your presentations and activities run smoothly. The flexible room layouts allow you to create a setup that suits your team’s needs, from formal seating arrangements to more casual, social formats.

Take advantage of our in-house catering services, offering a range of menu options that can be tailored to your event. Whether you’re after a sit-down meal, a buffet, or a selection of light bites and beverages, our team will ensure your culinary needs are met with a focus on quality and local ingredients. For those looking to make the gathering extra special, we can also accommodate dietary requirements to ensure everyone is included in the festivities.

Our central Newmarket location provides convenient access for local and out-of-town guests alike, with ample parking and excellent public transport links. After the event, your team can explore the nearby shopping and dining options, or unwind in one of our comfortable, stylish rooms if they choose to stay the night.

Make your end-of-year celebration one to remember by booking your corporate event at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites Auckland. Let us take care of the details so you can focus on celebrating your team’s success and looking ahead to a bright new year.

Contact Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz