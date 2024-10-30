Chronic absence in schools doubled in last decade, current model not working

New research from the Education Review Office (ERO) has found that chronic absence in students has doubled in the last decade, and that the system for addressing this is ineffective and failing.

In Term 2 this year, one in 10 students were chronically absent, with over 80,000 students missing more than three weeks of school during the term. Since 2015 chronic absence has doubled in secondary schools and nearly tripled in primary schools.

"The number of students who are chronically absent from school is at crisis point and is damaging students’ futures," says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

"Over half of students who are chronically absent from school do not go on to achieve NCEA Level 2. They have higher rates of offending, are more likely to be victims of crime, and are more likely to live in social and emergency housing as adults. By age of 20, they cost the Government three times as much as students who go to school."

ERO found that despite the dedication of schools and Attendance Services, the current system to get these students back to school is not effective and needs substantial reform.

"Action is too slow, and students fall through the gaps," says Shinoda.

"Half of schools do not refer students to Attendance Services and too often intervention is too late. Over half of school leaders and Attendance Service staff report there aren’t good options to enforce good attendance".

Attendance Services are passionate about helping students get back to school, but they are not set up to succeed. At services ERO visited, caseloads for Attendance Services varied from 30 to more than 500 cases, and funding has not increased to match the increased levels of chronic absence.

"There is a lack of information sharing, which can make it very challenging and time consuming for Attendance Services to find absent students. Half of Attendance Services report information isn’t shared often across agencies, schools, and Attendance Services."

Schools play a critical role and need to be supported to do more to prevent students becoming absent and to help students when they get back to school.

"We found that some schools are successful in reducing chronic absence even when faced with challenges," says Shinoda.

To reverse the trend of increasing chronic absence, ERO is recommending substantial reform that increases the focus on preventing students from becoming chronically absent, puts in place timely and effective targeted support, and does more to ensure students stay in school once they return. It will require additional funding that matches the level of need.

"We must do more to prevent students missing out on their education. It will take parents and whānau, schools, and Government agencies all working together to fix it and get chronically absent students back to school and thriving," says Shinoda.

