Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady to slightly easier over the week. The US elections are likely to affect world markets once the results are known next week. Brent Crude is steady to around $74/barrel ranging from $72 to $76.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. Small cottage industries will not save the wool industry.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady and there is good demand for most red meats. The new Fee Trade deal with the Greater Arab Free Trade group of countries is expected to lift the demand for quality lamb meat, & hopefully prices!!.

Dairy Prices. The dairy prices are steady but there ae some mixed market signals around the globe. The g/DT on 5th November is important to consolidate the season pricing. There is likely to be a very slight easing.

Just a note to encourage you all to check the cost of items being scanned for payment. This last week I purchased 2xAAA batteries at a service station in Morrinsville. They came up on the screen as $14 million dollars. It was just as well the cashier noted the incorrect amount before my card was charged (but rejected). They checked it several times and with the supervisor & it kept coming up as $14 million. A different scanner got the correct price. My simple question is: How can 2 different scanners read 2 different prices???