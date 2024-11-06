Remax Real Estate CEO New Zealand and Fiji Don Ha Launches Book Published By Forbes

“I think a successful life is one in which you make a difference. Why are we here? I would say it’s not only for us to live a happy and successful life, an honourable life but also for us to change the lives of the people around us. To leave the people we encounter better somehow for having met us.”



This is an opening quote in one of the chapters of the recently launched book of Auckland-based global real estate leader Don Ha whose life story is a fascinating and classic rags-to-riches odyssey.

Don Ha only knows hard work and this is encapsulated in his book as he imparts much of his secrets around mindset and actions for finding success in both career and life.

The book published by Forbes tells the awe-inspiring journey of a real estate titan who rose from humble beginnings to a billion-dollar empire.

Don Ha, a true authority in real estate sales and investment, emerged from war-torn Vietnam, traversed refugee camps in Hong Kong, and finally made a home—and a name—for himself in New Zealand, overcoming cultural and language barriers each step of the way. His ascent from adversity to prominence in New Zealand’s real estate realm is a saga of unwavering determination.

Don’s story isn’t solely about his achievements; it’s a testament to fostering a culture of triumph. In The Art of Exponential Success, he imparts his core values that underpin his accomplishments through his journey from refugee to CEO. Values like respect, loyalty, trust, and hard work, backed by discipline and empathy, have been Don’s guiding lights.

Delve into the pages of his transformative book to discover the blueprint for exponential success. Through chronicling his life, Don articulates the essence of his company’s culture while offering insights into transcending barriers and embracing opportunities. The Art of Exponential Success serves as a beacon illuminating the path to realizing one’s loftiest dreams—both personally and professionally.

Witness Don Ha’s metamorphosis from a refugee to a real estate magnate. Gain invaluable wisdom on not just conquering the real estate domain, but also on nurturing a mindset that fosters boundless success. The Art of Exponential Success isn’t just a good story; it’s a guide to transforming your life into a canvas of remarkable accomplishments.

I have personally known Don Ha for more than 20 years and when reading the book it often felt like he was in the room beside me as he practices what he preaches. I know for a fact that the messages he gives in his principles for life and the principles of real estate sales and investing are exactly what he adheres to in practice.

Respect is something that is vitally important to Don Ha.

He says: “Respect is something that is as essential to my life as breathing. I insist on it in my company from the receptionist to my franchise owners to our individual brokers. If you are not respectful, you will not be comfortable working for me.”

Reviewed by Phillip Quay, an award-winning journalist, Media PA and NZ Business Connect CEO.

