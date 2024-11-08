Consent granted for Taheke Geothermal Project

ROTORUA

An independent panel has granted resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct and operate a power station near the Taheke geothermal field in Rotorua.

Roopu Whakarite Mahi Limited Partnership applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project includes constructing, operating and maintaining a power station that generates electricity by using geothermal fluid from the Taheke geothermal field at Okere Falls, Rotorua.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 172 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Taheke Geothermal Project decision report

