Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 10 November 2024, 6:42AM

Finance:  The US dollar strengthened after the elections but then eased back slightly at the end of the week.  The possibility of a strong US economy with tariffs will cause some unknown problems.    Brent Crude is around $74/barrel ranging from $72 to $75.

Wool:  Wool prices remain in the doldrums.    Small cottage industries will not save the wool industry.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are trending upwards with good demand from the USA for manufacturing meats.  The Chinese markets are also firming as their economy recovers.

Dairy Prices.  The g/DT exceeded my expectations and lifted 4.8% with a large volume on offer.  WMP was up 4.4% to $US3713/tonne.  Butter lifted 8.3% and SMP was up 4%.  They are good prices that will underpin a strong payout for the season.