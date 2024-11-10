Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The US dollar strengthened after the elections but then eased back slightly at the end of the week. The possibility of a strong US economy with tariffs will cause some unknown problems. Brent Crude is around $74/barrel ranging from $72 to $75.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. Small cottage industries will not save the wool industry.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are trending upwards with good demand from the USA for manufacturing meats. The Chinese markets are also firming as their economy recovers.

Dairy Prices. The g/DT exceeded my expectations and lifted 4.8% with a large volume on offer. WMP was up 4.4% to $US3713/tonne. Butter lifted 8.3% and SMP was up 4%. They are good prices that will underpin a strong payout for the season.