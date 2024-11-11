Celebrate the Festive Season with Bethells Beach Cottages' Christmas Dinner

As the holiday season approaches, there’s no better time to gather with friends, family, or colleagues to celebrate the joy of the season. Bethells Beach Cottages offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable Christmas dinner on 7th December, starting at 5 pm. Enjoy stunning coastal views, a warm and festive atmosphere, and a delectable menu crafted by an expert chef.

This year’s Christmas dinner at Bethells Beach Cottages invites you to relax and let the magic of the holiday unfold. Their “trust the chef” menu is a culinary journey filled with seasonal flavours and creative dishes that are sure to delight every guest. Using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, the chef has carefully crafted a festive feast that combines classic holiday favourites with unique and inventive twists.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the holiday spirit with Christmas-themed attire – whether it’s a simple festive accessory or a full seasonal outfit. Bring along your sense of fun and creativity to make the evening even more memorable!

Bethells Beach Cottages offers cosy group seating for up to 8 guests, making it an ideal choice for an end-of-year work function, a festive reunion with friends, or a memorable family get-together. With the intimate, coastal setting and personalised touches, it's the perfect spot to connect and celebrate the season in style.

Celebrate the season with Bethells Beach Cottages' Christmas dinner – an evening of exceptional food, great company, and the charm of a unique New Zealand setting. Add this to your calendar today for a festive gathering that promises to be as heartwarming as it is unforgettable.

"The Christmas season has a special way of bringing people together. There’s something magical about seeing friends, families, and colleagues reconnecting, sharing stories, and making new memories. At Bethells, we love being a part of those moments." — Trude

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

