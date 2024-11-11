Why Champion Travel is Your Trusted Partner for Secure, Tailored Travel Experiences

What makes Champion Travel stand out from other agencies?

With 49 years of industry experience, Maxwell Burns at Champion Travel offers a level of expertise, reliability, and personalised service that is second to none. As an IATA-accredited travel professional, Maxwell has the knowledge and credentials to ensure clients receive the best possible travel experience, whether for leisure or business.

How does Maxwell Burns ensure security for his clients?

Maxwell understands the importance of security in travel. He personally manages all bookings and works directly with trusted travel providers, ensuring every aspect of the journey is secure. Additionally, he holds a financial bond with a local bank, providing clients with added peace of mind in the unlikely event of any issues.

Can Champion Travel access exclusive deals and discounts?

Absolutely. Maxwell’s deep knowledge of the travel industry allows him to find the best specials and offers. Working directly with travel companies, he secures the best value for his clients, whether it’s discounted rates or special deals, ensuring clients get the most out of their travel budget.

Does Champion Travel offer price matching?

Yes. Maxwell offers a price-match guarantee, ensuring clients receive the best possible rates without compromising on service. His commitment to finding the best deals, along with his expert knowledge, makes his service second to none.

What kind of support can clients expect from Maxwell Burns?

Maxwell provides 24/7, year-round support, ensuring that clients can always reach him when needed. Whether it’s a last-minute change or urgent assistance, Maxwell’s support is always available, providing clients with peace of mind.

How does Maxwell Burns cater to business travellers?

As a business travel specialist, Maxwell uses systems like Travel Port to manage complex itineraries. He stays on top of environmental and situational factors that may affect travel, saving clients time and ensuring availability and flexibility.

Why should clients choose Champion Travel?

Champion Travel, led by Maxwell Burns, offers personalised service that is second to none. With his IATA accreditation, focus on security, competitive pricing, and expert knowledge, Maxwell ensures every journey is handled with care, professionalism, and attention to detail. Book your dream holiday today and discover exclusive seasonal deals. Whether you’re organising a hassle-free holiday escape or a business trip, Maxwell is ready to assist in creating the perfect Christmas travel experience and ensuring your plans go off without a hitch.

"With 49 years of experience and IATA accreditation, I’m here for my clients in any crisis, providing personalised service and support whenever it's needed." – Maxwell Burns, Champion Travel.

Contact Maxwell Burns at Champion Travel

021 022 02220

info@championtravel.co.nz

https://www.championtravel.co.nz/



Contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz