Celebrate Christmas in Auckland with Best Western Newmarket: 7 Reasons to Book Your Stay Now

If you’re planning to visit the city over Christmas, Best Western Newmarket is the ideal base for your holiday getaway. Located in the heart of Newmarket, Auckland’s premier shopping and dining district, the hotel offers easy access to the best attractions in the area. Here are 7 reasons to book your stay with us this Christmas:

1. Convenient Location

Best Western Newmarket offers a prime location, just minutes away from the bustling Westfield Newmarket. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect Christmas gift or enjoying the festive decorations, this shopping centre has it all. From luxury brands to high street favourites, Westfield Newmarket is a must-visit during your Christmas stay.

2. Festive Shopping and Dining

Newmarket is known for its wide range of dining options, from gourmet restaurants to trendy cafes. After a busy day of shopping, enjoy a meal at one of the many eateries nearby. With an abundance of local and international flavours, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste.

3. Close to Iconic Auckland Attractions

From the Auckland War Memorial Museum to the Auckland Domain, the city's parks and gardens are wonderful places to explore. Take a short trip to the Sky Tower for stunning views of the city, or enjoy a stroll through Viaduct Harbour.

4. Christmas Events in Auckland

Experience the magic of Christmas in Auckland with its array of festive events. From Christmas markets to carol services, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The city comes alive with lights, celebrations, and the joyous spirit of the season.

5. Perfect for Family Getaways

Looking for a family-friendly destination this Christmas? Best Western Newmarket is ideal for families, with spacious rooms and easy access to family-oriented activities. Take your children to Auckland Zoo, the Auckland Art Gallery, or visit the nearby Rainbow's End theme park.

6. Relax and Unwind

With excellent amenities and a welcoming atmosphere, you’ll feel right at home during your stay. Our hotel offers a relaxing escape with all the comforts you need for a memorable Christmas break.

7. Ideal for Group and End-of-Year Staff Get-Togethers

Best Western Newmarket is the perfect venue for groups and corporate staff functions this Christmas. Whether you’re planning a festive gathering with friends, family, or colleagues, the hotel’s central location and proximity to key Auckland attractions make it an excellent choice.

Book your Christmas stay at Best Western Newmarket today and enjoy all that Auckland has to offer this holiday season. From shopping and dining to local attractions and festive events, there’s no better way to experience Christmas in the City of Sails.

