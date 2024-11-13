Latest Insights on Insurance Protection from Tauranga Insurance Specialist Diana McIntyre

With 95% of New Zealanders insuring their cars, it’s surprising to learn that 4 in 5 are unprepared for sickness or disability. Many don’t realise how vital it is to ensure they’re protected against life’s unexpected events.

Diana McIntyre, an experienced insurance adviser, explains the importance of having a comprehensive insurance plan that covers immediate and long-term needs.

“Insurance isn’t just about preparing for the worst—it’s about providing yourself and your family with a safety net and the peace of mind that comes with it,” says Diana.

One powerful solution is level premium life insurance, which offers stable, predictable premiums. Policy premiums won’t increase as you age, making it a smart option for those seeking financial security over the long term.

"With level premiums, you might pay a bit more initially, but over time, the savings and predictability can be invaluable, especially as you enter later life when expenses often add up," Diana notes.

Many policies set an end term at ages 70, 75, or 80, but the consistent premium structure provides certainty when needed most.

Should you pass away during the life policy term, your beneficiaries will receive a tax-free lump sum death benefit, ensuring their financial security.

Combining Rate for Age and Level Premiums

Diana suggests that blending rate for age and level premiums can be a practical way to balance cost and coverage. “Think of it like balancing fixed and variable-rate home loans,” she says.

"Combining these premium types gives flexibility—you pay less in the early years and adjust as your needs change." This approach allows clients to decrease insurance costs over time as they build assets and need less coverage.

The Role of Trauma Insurance

Trauma cover can be a financial lifesaver, especially for those diagnosed with severe medical conditions. “Trauma insurance provides critical support when you’re most vulnerable,” Diana shares.

Recent data from AIA shows that trauma claims reached $117.1 million in 2023, with cancer making up 61% of claims. “The statistics show how crucial trauma coverage is,” she adds, “particularly for conditions like breast cancer, which is one of the most common cancer claims.”

Diana recounts the story of a solo mother in her late 30s who faced an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis. With two young children and no family support, the trauma cover she had set up became her financial lifeline, allowing her to focus on recovery without the stress of financial strain.

“She was able to meet her living costs and medical expenses, giving her much-needed peace of mind during a tough time,” Diana says.

Life Insurance: A Safety Net in Times of Crisis

Life insurance is another essential protection that Diana recommends, especially for families. “The reality of needing life insurance hits hard when loved ones are left without the financial support they rely on,” she explains.

Diana recalls a family whose father passed away in his early 40s. Thanks to life insurance, his partner could buy out his share of the family home, ensuring stability for his children and avoiding the need to sell their house.

“Having the right protection in place gives families not just financial stability, but emotional peace of mind,” Diana highlights. “This is what truly matters in moments of crisis: health, family, and healing.”

Contact Diana McIntyre

Phone: 021 888 090

Email: diana@rapson.co.nz

Website: https://rapson.co.nz/

Contact Phillip Quay

Phone: 027 458 7724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: mediapa.co.nz