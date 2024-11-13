NZ Business Connect Races to The Cook in Hamilton for 2024 Melbourne Cup Event

NZBC proudly welcomed members to a lively viewing event for the 2024 Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, November 5th. The occasion was set against the vibrant atmosphere of The Cook Hamilton East, where the team graciously provided a perfect upstairs function area, an assortment of nibbles, and a complimentary drink to get the celebrations underway. We owe the success of this event to our incredible major sponsors Ivan Bellairs from Planet Recycle and Media PA, whose generous support made it all possible. We extend our immense gratitude to each of you for your unwavering generosity.

The excitement of the day went beyond the races, with members arriving in true Melbourne Cup fashion, dressed to celebrate the spirit of the event. Recognition for the most stylish individuals added an extra layer of glamour - Barnz Terekia was awarded Best Dressed Male, taking home a restaurant voucher from The Cook, while Janeen Walker earned the title of Best Dressed Woman, rewarded with a luxurious spa treatment courtesy of Robyn from Vital Balance. Shristi Prakash dazzled with the Best Hat, securing a stunning floral arrangement by Gail from Gail’s Floral Studio.

Adding to the day’s thrill were a variety of spot prizes such as The Lawrenson Group vouchers, generously donated by MediaPA, which kept the atmosphere buzzing with excitement. The sweepstake saw members cheering for their chosen horses, with Geoffrey Andrew claiming victory with Knight’s Choice, Matthew Chappell securing second place with Warp Speed, and Adam Brady rounding out the top three with Okita Soushi. Congratulations to all our winners!

Interviews with members throughout the evening exemplified how our members are impacting the community and gave insight into what makes Melbourne Cup Day such a celebrated event in the NZBC community. The Melbourne Cup, often dubbed "the race that stops a nation," has a rich history dating back to 1861, and it continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its tradition and prestige.

This unforgettable evening, a blend of elegant fashion, thrilling races, and community spirit, highlighted the essence of what makes the Melbourne Cup—and NZBC—so special. We look forward to hosting the next memorable event with our members!

