Fatal crash, Peachgrove Road, Hamilton

HAMILTON

Three people have died following a collision involving a train and a car on Peachgrove Road, Hamilton, Wednesday morning.

Two other occupants were transported to Waikato hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination, Police will now be turning our focus to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

We will be speaking with the surviving occupants of the vehicle and those who witnessed the crash.

Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City Area Commander says incidents of this nature are particularly hard for everyone involved, I would like to acknowledge the actions by members of the public and emergency services who responded and managed what was a difficult scene.

“We will ensure there is support in place for those involved, their families and our staff who attended.

“Police extend our sympathies to the families of those who have lost a loved one in this tragic incident,” says Inspector McBeth.