Calculating gender pay gap

BusinessNZ is encouraging employers to check their payment practices to ensure they are not creating a gender pay gap at their workplace.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the reported pay gap has halved over the last 25 years, down from 16 percent in 1998 to 8 percent in 2024.

"This is significant progress, but businesses and other organisations can help to reduce the gap further by carefully scrutinising their own payment practices and rectifying any pay imbalance they might find."

Minister for Women Nicola Grigg has called for New Zealand employers to take meaningful action to drive down the gender pay gap by using a resources toolkit produced by the Ministry for Women, available on www.women.govt.nz/GPGtoolkit

BusinessNZ is also hosting the toolkit to help businesses calculate and take action on any gender pay gap, on www.businessnz.org.nz

