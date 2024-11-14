Man dies following Tangoio crash
Thursday 14 November 2024, 1:42PM
Police can confirm the person critically injured in a crash in Hawke's Bay last weekend has died in hospital.
Emergency services attended the two-vehicle crash, between a car and a motorcycle, on State Highway 2 at Tangoio, about 6:20pm on Sunday 10 November.
The motorcyclist involved - 48-year-old Andrew Cox of Napier - was taken to hospital, where he sadly died yesterday (13 November).
Police's thoughts are with his family.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.