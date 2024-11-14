Hamilton Community Event Waikato Diwali Mela Draws Record Numbers in 2024

By Phillip Quay

Such was the success of this year’s Diwali event in Hamilton that organisers are already anticipating an even larger-scale community event next year.

“This year’s Diwali event in Hamilton drew an outstanding crowd of more than 11,000 people which easily surpassed last year’s numbers and well and truly exceeded our expectations,” said Hamilton Diwali head of events Jujhar Randhawa.

“Despite a few showers at the start the turnout remained incredibly strong which was a testament to the community’s enthusiasm and dedication to the event,” he said.

“The event was a resounding success featuring beautiful and powerful performances, a wide variety of food stalls and many multi-ethnic attendees who enjoyed every minute. The fireworks display at the end was breath-taking and truly the icing on the cake of a wonderful evening of entertainment,” Mr Randhawa said.

“It was our 34th Hamilton Diwali Mela and the second at an outdoor venue and it marked a significant achievement by all of those concerned. It has now become the largest Indian event in the region and is ranked one of the largest Indian events in New Zealand.”

Mr Randhawa said the continued growth of the Mela highlighted the importance of the community especially given the large number of new families who have migrated to the Waikato region in recent years.

“This family friendly event has become a beloved tradition with the outdoor picnic style set up enhancing the experience for everyone.

“Being the second biggest Diwali event in New Zealand signifies more than just scale. It underscores the vibrant cultural tapestry of our community and its welcoming spirit. The event fosters a sense of unity and pride among attendees from diverse backgrounds. It’s not just a platform for cultural exchange but also a means to foster community spirit. New families, especially those who have recently migrated, find in it a welcoming tradition that helps them feel at home,” he said.

Mr Randhawa acknowledged the importance of sponsors in the event’s success.

“This year we were fortunate to have a robust number of sponsors who supported us both financially and through their services. Phoenix Decorations Hire adorned our stage beautifully and their marquees showcased the event. Green Gorillas managed waste services efficiently and Quality Traffic Management ensured smooth traffic flow. MediaPA facilitated sponsor interviews while JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning supplied essential chiller services while Cloud Media kept our website updated,” he said.

Mr Randhawa calculated he invested 800 hours of his own time into the Waikato Diwali Mela 2024 but it was worth every minute.

Looking ahead to next year Mr Randhawa is predicting an even bigger and better 35th Waikato Diwali Mela.

“We expect more sponsorship, greater involvement from the community and enhanced awareness of the Diwali event among non-Indians. The continued growth of this celebration reflects its vital role in our region’s cultural fabric and we are excited about what the future holds,” he said.

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz