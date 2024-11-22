Shuck yeah: Air New Zealand to operate charter flight to the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival

INVERCARGILL

Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat™ is joining the “shellabrations” at one of New Zealand’s most famous foodie events, offering a special package to take fans to the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival on 24 May 2025.

On sale from 9am tomorrow at grabaseat.co.nz, this special festival package includes return seats on our Grabaseat charter from Auckland, along with a general admission ticket to the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival, and return transfers between Invercargill and Bluff— all for $499pp.

The Grabaseat charter flight, operated by a 171-seat A320 aircraft, will depart Auckland at 7:30am, arriving in Invercargill at 9:35am, with the return flight departing Invercargill at 5:30pm the same day to arrive back in Auckland at 7:30pm.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says Air New Zealand is excited to once again put on this charter service on what will be a “pearler” of a day.

“Oyster season is a highlight of the Southland calendar, and the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival is the ultimate celebration of this legendary delicacy.

“Our Grabaseat charter flight lets seafood lovers make the most of it – great food, lively company, and a true taste of Southern hospitality, all in one unforgettable day.”

Seats are limited, so “seas” the opportunity before seats “shell” out.