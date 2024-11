By New Zealand Police

WELLINGTON

A diver is being transported to hospital after being located unresponsive off the coast of Makara Beach this morning.

Police responded to Makara Beach following a report a boat had located a diver unresponsive around 9:30am.

They are being transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine if a buoy located off the coast of Titahi Bay this morning is related.