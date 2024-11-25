Confirmation of fatal crash and name release, Weymouth

By New Zealand Police

AUCKLAND

Police can confirm that a person died following a crash on Mahia Road, Weymouth on Friday 22 November.

Emergency services attended a crash involving a single vehicle at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

He was 29-year-old Anthony Davis, of Randwick Park.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.