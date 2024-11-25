Confirmation of fatal crash and name release, Weymouth
Monday 25 November 2024, 7:01AM
Police can confirm that a person died following a crash on Mahia Road, Weymouth on Friday 22 November.
Emergency services attended a crash involving a single vehicle at around 9.30pm on Friday.
Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
He was 29-year-old Anthony Davis, of Randwick Park.
Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.