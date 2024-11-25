Farmers Concerned At Rush to GE Deregulation

Gene Technology Bill is replacing the Hazardous Substance and New Organisms Act (HSNO) due to be sent for its first reading in mid-December. Farmers overwhelmingly want to have consultation on the loosening of New Zealand's genetic engineering (GE) laws.

The latest survey report in Farmers Weekly on a survey found that 93% of farmers wanted widespread consultation and 48% of responders believed it would have a negative or very negative impact if GE was introduced. Large export companies are trading on the Non-GE label to maintain their market edge in a competitive market. [1]

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will oversee the legislation which turns the focus away from environmental and livelihood principles and focuses on business and innovation. The government is also removing all references to Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi) and protection of indigenous flora and fauna and consideration of the next generation.

The government has publicly stated that the Bill will remove the precautionary approach to potentially dangerous untested and unknown effects from Gene Edited products many of which will be excluded from regulation, traceability and labelling. [2]

Farmers are also concerned that the Gene Technology Bill has no economic assessment or protection plan. This will make those whose product is contaminated by patented genetic pollution left liable to seek compensation in the courts. Insurance for “Acts of God” where genetic pollution escapes from floods or winds or earthquakes will not be covered and become another cost that threatens farmers livelihoods. [4] CBAN has published the constant failures to contain GE plant contamination of non-GE crops. [5]

The importance of traceability of Gene Edited products is highlighted by recent news of adulterated fake GE honey made from genetically engineered bacteria contaminating pure honey and sold to the vegan market. This GE adulterated honey contamination has caused a consumer boycott and caused all honey products to be suspect. This could affect our export markets. [6]

The Minister of Trade and Agriculture Todd McLay has been in China. The "Taste Pure Nature" campaign is promoting NZ sustainable, high quality, premium GE Free grass-fed Beef and Lamb to Chinese customers. A survey of Chinese consumers found that 51% had a negative view of GE foods. [67

"I believe consumer attitudes would change for the worse if he had told the Chinese that the animals in future were actually fed GE rye grass or ingested the GE endophyte fungus, would they be so keen to buy NZ GE grass fed beef or lamb?"

"The GE Bill shows that the government is not aware of international consumer attitudes," said Claire Bleakley.

