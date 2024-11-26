Achieve Financial Freedom with Kulvir Kankara at Omega Financial Services – Mortgage & Insurance Solutions in Hamilton

We are pleased to introduce Kulvir Kankara, CEO and Director of Omega Financial Services, as the newest member of NZ Business Connect’s network. Based in Hamilton, Omega Financial Services has been empowering clients with tailored mortgagee and insurance solutions since its founding in March 2020.

With over eight years of experience in the financial sector, Kulvir founded Omega Financial Services to simplify financial journeys and provide peace of mind to families, first-time homebuyers, and property investors. Specialising in first-home loans, construction loans, refinancing, and comprehensive insurance coverage, Omega combines expertise with a personalised, client-first approach.

Omega Financial Services offers dual expertise in mortgages and insurance under one roof. Whether guiding clients through first-home purchases or crafting tailored life, private health, trauma, permanent disability, or income protection insurance policies, Kulvir and his team deliver comprehensive solutions with unwavering dedication. Their core values – integrity, transparency, and empowerment through education – are evident in every interaction.

Kulvir is passionate about helping clients turn their dreams into reality. As he often says, “Every client’s journey is unique, and we’re here to guide them with trust, expertise, and care.” Under his leadership, Omega has become a trusted name, earning accolades for customer satisfaction and building long-term relationships.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kulvir is an active member of the Hamilton community. A passionate sportsman, he enjoys playing cricket and badminton during his downtime, balancing his commitment to work with his love for staying active.

Joining NZ Business Connect’s network, Kulvir looks forward to collaborating with fellow members, sharing insights, and contributing to the community. Whether you’re a first-time buyer seeking guidance or a business owner interested in financial planning, Omega Financial Services is here to empower your journey.

Get in touch with Kulvir today to discuss how his team can support your goals and unlock financial freedom.

Contact Kulvir Kankara

0785 OMEGA / 022 3299 430

Suite 4B / 114 Alexandra Street, Hamilton Central

kulvir@omegafinancial.co.nz

www.omegafinancial.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz