Stay Comfortable and Close: Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, Your Haven Near Auckland's Top Clinics and Hospitals
When seeking medical care or supporting loved ones in a hospital, having convenient and comfortable accommodation nearby can make all the difference. Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers a welcoming retreat, ideally located near Auckland’s most trusted medical facilities.
Conveniently Close to Auckland’s Hospitals and Clinics
Situated in the heart of Newmarket, the Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is just minutes from some of Auckland’s top medical centres. Distances from the hotel include:
Auckland City Hospital: Approximately 4 km, a 10-minute drive.
Starship Children’s Hospital: Adjacent to Auckland City Hospital, also 4 km away.
Greenlane Clinical Centre: About 3 km, a 6-minute drive.
MercyAscot Hospital (Epsom): Only 3.5 km, a 10-minute drive at most, depending on traffic.
Ascot Hospital: Around 3.3 km, an 8-minute drive.
With these short distances, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is a prime choice for patients attending appointments or families supporting loved ones during hospital stays.
Relaxation and Convenience
After a busy day of appointments or hospital visits, you’ll find a peaceful and comfortable environment awaiting you. Rooms are equipped with plush bedding, free Wi-Fi, and modern facilities to ensure a restful stay. Kitchenette units provide added convenience for longer visits, and secure on-site parking makes coming and going easy.
A Personal Touch
At Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, the staff are committed to creating a supportive and welcoming atmosphere. As one guest shared:
"After a long day, the staff were amazing. We really loved it after caring for family in hospital. Thank you and will recommend to others."
Book Your Stay Today
Whether you’re visiting for a single night or an extended stay, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is here to make your experience as comfortable as possible. Book your accommodation today and enjoy the convenience and care that so many others have appreciated during their time in Auckland.
