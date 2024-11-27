2024 New Season NZ Possum Merino Knitwear - Gorgeous Creatures

Our new Possum Merino knitwear range is usually released in October or November. Why this time of year I hear you ask? The new colour and style launch is timed for the Christmas and Tourist season, so even though it’s getting warmer in New Zealand and Australia, the range is refreshed for the next 12 months.

The knitwear designs and colours are based on Northern Hemisphere knitwear trends. This year the new colours include Ginger, a warm colour similar to spiced pumpkin. And Violet which is a lovely deep purple, new Mist is a new blue-based green. Lily pink is already proving to be a top seller. Lily is a pretty but modern pink with a hint of mauve.

The latest trend for knit scarves is simplicity, and wider scarves with no tassels. These scarves can be worn by women or men depending on the colour choice.

Another knitwear trend is specifically targeting travel. The new travel scarves and beanies are lightweight but warm. They don’t weigh much and take up very little room in your luggage, handbag, or daypack.

The travel beanie is a fitting style covering your ears, and the travel scarf is lightweight but generous, allowing you to tie and twist into your own personal chic.

Loop scarves and neck-warmers are still an ongoing trend. This type of scarf requires no knot-tying skill to look great, and stays in place no matter how windy it is. A neck warmer fills that annoying gap at the top of your coat collar. This type of scarf is really good for bus or subway commuters who don’t want to lose a scarf in the rush of the crowd.

Fingerless hand-warmers for the ladies allow you to use your smartphone, while looking beautiful and staying warm.

