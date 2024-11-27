A recent Tenancy Tribunal case highlights the importance of honesty when applying for a rental property. A tenant who kept a dog in a “no pets” flat was unsuccessful in arguing that it was a companion animal.

The Tribunal ruled that the “no pets” clause was enforceable and the tenant’s lease could be terminated. This case sets a precedent for landlords and tenants alike, emphasizing the need for transparency and compliance with tenancy agreements.

Read more about this case and learn more about pet bonds and tenant rights in our post here:

Tenant Loses “No Pets” Tribunal Case