Know Your Rights: Quiet Enjoyment in New Zealand Tenancy
Wednesday 27 November 2024, 8:33PM
By News Online
70 views
Ever wondered what "quiet enjoyment" means in a rental context? It's a crucial tenant right that ensures you can live peacefully in your rental property.
What does quiet enjoyment mean?
- Privacy: Uninterrupted living without unnecessary landlord intrusions.
- Peaceful Living: Protection from disturbances that hinder comfortable living.
- Harassment-Free: Freedom from intimidation or threats from the landlord.
