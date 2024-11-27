infonews.co.nz
Know Your Rights: Quiet Enjoyment in New Zealand Tenancy

Wednesday 27 November 2024, 8:33PM

Ever wondered what "quiet enjoyment" means in a rental context? It's a crucial tenant right that ensures you can live peacefully in your rental property.

What does quiet enjoyment mean?

  • Privacy: Uninterrupted living without unnecessary landlord intrusions.
  • Peaceful Living: Protection from disturbances that hinder comfortable living.
  • Harassment-Free: Freedom from intimidation or threats from the landlord.

