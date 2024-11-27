Tenancy Tribunal: A Common Ground for Disputes

Landlord-tenant disputes are a common occurrence, often leading to legal battles. The Tenancy Tribunal sees a significant number of cases each year, primarily related to rent arrears, bond refunds, tenancy terminations, and compensation claims.

Key takeaways from recent Tribunal cases:

Rent arrears remain the leading cause of disputes.

Bond refund disagreements continue to plague the system.

Tenancy termination and possession cases are on the rise.

Compensation claims for issues like improper notice or retaliatory eviction are frequent.

Want to avoid these common pitfalls? Effective communication, clear expectations, and a strong tenant-landlord relationship can significantly reduce the risk of disputes.

Read the full article here: Common Tenancy Tribunal Disputes