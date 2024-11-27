Tenancy Tribunal: A Common Ground for Disputes
Wednesday 27 November 2024, 8:35PM
By News Online
59 views
Landlord-tenant disputes are a common occurrence, often leading to legal battles. The Tenancy Tribunal sees a significant number of cases each year, primarily related to rent arrears, bond refunds, tenancy terminations, and compensation claims.
Key takeaways from recent Tribunal cases:
- Rent arrears remain the leading cause of disputes.
- Bond refund disagreements continue to plague the system.
- Tenancy termination and possession cases are on the rise.
- Compensation claims for issues like improper notice or retaliatory eviction are frequent.
Want to avoid these common pitfalls? Effective communication, clear expectations, and a strong tenant-landlord relationship can significantly reduce the risk of disputes.
Read the full article here: Common Tenancy Tribunal Disputes