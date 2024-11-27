infonews.co.nz
Tenancy Tribunal: A Common Ground for Disputes

Wednesday 27 November 2024, 8:35PM

By News Online

Landlord-tenant disputes are a common occurrence, often leading to legal battles. The Tenancy Tribunal sees a significant number of cases each year, primarily related to rent arrears, bond refunds, tenancy terminations, and compensation claims.

Key takeaways from recent Tribunal cases:

  • Rent arrears remain the leading cause of disputes.
  • Bond refund disagreements continue to plague the system.
  • Tenancy termination and possession cases are on the rise.
  • Compensation claims for issues like improper notice or retaliatory eviction are frequent.

Want to avoid these common pitfalls? Effective communication, clear expectations, and a strong tenant-landlord relationship can significantly reduce the risk of disputes. 

